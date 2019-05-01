Memorial service for William F. Lockwood, 80, of DeRidder, LA, will be held Sunday, May 5th, 2019, 2:00 pm, at the First United Methodist Church in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Lamar Oliver officiating.
William was born on October 26, 1938, to Thomas W. and Eva (Williams) Lockwood in Chicago, Illinois. "Bill" entered into rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, LA. He loved to sing and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in DeRidder, LA.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of Catharine Ann (Orique) Lockwood of DeRidder, LA.; two sons, Bryan Lockwood and wife Andrea of Simpson, LA, Timothy Lockwood of DeRidder, LA; brother, Carl Larsen and wife Sharon of San Diego, CA; sister, Denruth Lougay and husband Denny of San Diego, CA; two grandchildren, Taylor Cobb and Caleb Lockwood.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Lockwood Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
Published in Deridder Daily News from May 1 to May 9, 2019