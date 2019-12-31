William "Willie" Simpson, Sr., 81, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Charol Lynn Simpson of Rosepine, LA, Sharon Jean Bailey of DeRidder, LA; brother, Amos Simpson, Jr. of DeRidder, LA; sister, Freida Simpson Snapp of DeRidder, LA; grandchildren, Billy Joe Reed of Baytown, TX, Amanda Young of Midland, TX; great grandchildren, Kyler Reed, Shelby Reed, Dalton Taylor, Mika Young, Abbigail Young, Ceili Reed, Makaylah Reed; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy Rae Wade Simpson; son, William "Bill" Arthur Simpson, Jr.; son-in-law, Dennis A. Bailey; brothers, Lloyd Simpson, W.D. "Dub" Simpson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 5PM to 8PM at Christway Church in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 1PM, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 also at Christway Church in DeRidder, LA. Brother Vic Warrick will officiate the service. Brother Jason Hoychick will recite the eulogy. Pallbearers will be Pierre Hebert, Johnny Vernier, Sam Jones, Dwayne Bailey, Caleb Vernier and Mark Ardoin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Todd Sasser and Wyatt Sasser. Burial will follow at Old Cypress Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020