Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Puckett Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Willie Lee Puckett, Jr., 74, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7 from 6-9pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday, August 9 at 1pm at St. John Community Baptist Cemetery in Delhi, LA. Interment will be at St. John Community Baptist Cemetery. Bishop Rodney McFarland will officiate.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn "Fay" Puckett of DeRidder, LA; two daughters, Elonda Floyd & Dahryl of Columbus, GA, and Janice Puckett of Columbus, GA; four step-daughters, Lasandra Jones of DeRidder, LA, Sherry Jones of Leesville, LA, Kimberly Jones of Leesville, LA, and Shandla Johnson & Demari of Queen Creek, AZ; three sons, Willie Lee Puckett, III & Jill of Detroit, MI, Timothy Puckett of Columbus, GA, and Carlos Puckett & Johnese of DeRidder, LA; one step-son, Garland "Tony" Jones of San Antonio, TX; twenty-seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; eight sisters, Irma Smith & Patrick, Maxine Carver & E.F., Ruby Nell Puckett, Tamika Perkin & Eric, Beverly Edmond, Stephanie Miller & Jody, Tametria Edmond, and Kana Edmond; three brothers, Robert Puckett & Joanne, Kenny Puckett, and Roderick Edmond; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Sr. & Lula Puckett.

Condolences can be made at Willie Lee Puckett, Jr., 74, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7 from 6-9pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday, August 9 at 1pm at St. John Community Baptist Cemetery in Delhi, LA. Interment will be at St. John Community Baptist Cemetery. Bishop Rodney McFarland will officiate.He is survived by his wife, Carolyn "Fay" Puckett of DeRidder, LA; two daughters, Elonda Floyd & Dahryl of Columbus, GA, and Janice Puckett of Columbus, GA; four step-daughters, Lasandra Jones of DeRidder, LA, Sherry Jones of Leesville, LA, Kimberly Jones of Leesville, LA, and Shandla Johnson & Demari of Queen Creek, AZ; three sons, Willie Lee Puckett, III & Jill of Detroit, MI, Timothy Puckett of Columbus, GA, and Carlos Puckett & Johnese of DeRidder, LA; one step-son, Garland "Tony" Jones of San Antonio, TX; twenty-seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; eight sisters, Irma Smith & Patrick, Maxine Carver & E.F., Ruby Nell Puckett, Tamika Perkin & Eric, Beverly Edmond, Stephanie Miller & Jody, Tametria Edmond, and Kana Edmond; three brothers, Robert Puckett & Joanne, Kenny Puckett, and Roderick Edmond; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Sr. & Lula Puckett.Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com. Published in Deridder Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close