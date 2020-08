Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Willis's life story with friends and family

Share Willis's life story with friends and family

Willis Mendel (Bill) Young passed from this life into the arms of his heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 81.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store