|
|
|
McCALLION Angela
The McCallion family would like to thank Bradley & McLaughlin
Funeral Directors for their help and support throughout Angela's wake and funeral.
We would also like to thank Deanfield Nursing Home for their continual care until her passing.
The family would like to thank members of the community who called to show respect to
mum during her wake and to those who
attended the funeral service.
Thank you to everyone involved including
Fr Joe Gormley at St Mary's Chapel for the
lovely service and to Beechwood Florist
for the wonderful floral tributes.
Angela's Months Mind Mass will be
celebrated at St Mary's Chapel on
Tuesday 1st September at 7.30pm.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 28, 2020