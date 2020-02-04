Home

McCANN (Nee McGee)
ANN

4th Anniversary
In Loving Memory of Ann McCann (Nee McGee), whose fourth anniversary occurs on the 1st February 2020.

Thank you for our lovely memories which make us frequently laugh and cry and all the times we spent together that no money could ever buy.
There are a lot of special gifts in life, some great, big and some small but having you as our Mammy was the greatest gift of all.

Eternal love from your Sons, Daughters, Sons-in-Law, Daughters-in-law, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Published in Derry Journal on Feb. 4, 2020
