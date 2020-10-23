Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna McGuigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna McGuigan

Notice Condolences

Anna McGuigan Notice
McGUIGAN Anna Catherine

Treasured daughter of Michael and Catherine McGuigan (née Boyle) and beloved sister of Amelia. Cherished niece, cousin, grandaughter and
great-granddaughter

Born October 6th 2020, died peacefully in the loving care of her family after six beautiful and unforgettable days. A beautiful baby girl who touched so many lives in such a brief time. We will always miss and love you.

Anna will repose in Quinn Brothers Funeral Home, Obins St, Portadown, BT62 1BP from Wednesday 21st of October until her interment at Derry City Cemetery on Friday 23rd October 2020 at 1pm.

Sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the interment will be strictly private and for immediate family.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -