McGUIGAN Anna Catherine
Treasured daughter of Michael and Catherine McGuigan (née Boyle) and beloved sister of Amelia. Cherished niece, cousin, grandaughter and
great-granddaughter
Born October 6th 2020, died peacefully in the loving care of her family after six beautiful and unforgettable days. A beautiful baby girl who touched so many lives in such a brief time. We will always miss and love you.
Anna will repose in Quinn Brothers Funeral Home, Obins St, Portadown, BT62 1BP from Wednesday 21st of October until her interment at Derry City Cemetery on Friday 23rd October 2020 at 1pm.
Sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the interment will be strictly private and for immediate family.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 23, 2020