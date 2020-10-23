|
|
|
Anne Aquino
The children of the late
Anne would like to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all who sympathised with us and supported us over the loss of our
beloved mum.
Thanks to all who called at our home, gave floral tributes, Mass cards,
sympathy cards, wrote to us personally with your beautiful words and
comments and attended the funeral.
We found all the above a great comfort.
We would like to express our deep gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and staff of Cityview Medical Practice who provided mum with so much
care and attention over so many years.
We will be forever grateful.
A special word of thanks to all the doctors, nurses and ancillary staff of Ward 32, The Palliative Care doctors and nurses, the staff of the Foyle Hospice
for their exemplary care,
compassion and professionalism.
Thank you so much to the Social Care Team and the many carers who attended to mum every day and for caring for her with so much dignity, respect and
affection. Thanks also to Sweeney's Chemists for providing mum with her all medications.
We are also so grateful to Fr Michael Canny,
Fr Malachy Gallagher, Fr Martin O'Hagan and
Rev Paul Linkens for visiting our home during mum's illness and Fr Eugene O'Hagan for his prayerful support. Their prayers and pastoral
support were of enormous comfort to mum
and us during such a difficult time.
Many thanks to Fidelma Coyle for her beautiful and comforting singing during the Mass.
A special thank you to Fr Canny for the
beautiful funeral service and to Fr Gallagher
for prayers at the graveside.
Thanks to WJ O'Brien and sons for taking
care of all the funeral arrangements
with such grace and dignity.
To anyone else who supported us in any way,
but have inadvertently left out,
thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this
acknowledgement as an expression of our
deepest gratitude and thanks.
Our Mum's Month's Mind will be held at
St Columbs Church, Chapel Road on
Saturday 24 October at 7.00 pm.
The Mass will be available on the WebCam.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 23, 2020