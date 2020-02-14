|
|
|
McELHINNEY ANNIE 3rd Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great grandmother Annie who died on 15th February 2017.
If roses grow in Heaven Lord,
Please pick a bunch for us,
Place them in our mother's arms,
And tell her they're from all of us.
Tell her we love her and miss her,
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
And hold her for a while,
Because remembering her is easy,
We do it every day,
But there is an ache within our hearts,
Because we're missing her today.
Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.
Sorely missed, never forgotten by your loving family.
Published in Derry Journal on Feb. 14, 2020