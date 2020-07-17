|
|
|
CANNING Canon Bernard
(Barry) John
June 29th, 2020,
(Greenock, Scotland
and formerly of
Derry, Ireland),
peacefully at the Little Sisters of the Poor Holy Rosary Residence.
Deeply missed by his loving nephews Barry, John & David,
nieces Katrina and
Julie-Anne, his late beloved sister Sheila
and brother-in-law James (Jimmy),
extended family and friends in Shannon,
Derry and across the Diocese of Paisley.
Grant unto Him Eternal Rest
Funeral mass held on July 8th at
St Mirins Cathedral, Paisley, followed
by burial in the priests diocesan plot,
St. Convilles, Barrhead.
Published in Derry Journal on July 17, 2020