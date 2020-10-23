|
McElhinney Bernard The sisters and brother of the late Bernard McElhinney would like to thank all those who sympathised with them on their recent sad bereavement. Those people who called at the house, sent Mass cards, sent floral tributes or contacted the family by other means.
Thanks to Fr Michael Canny for visiting Bernard and administering the last rites to him.
Thanks to Fr David O'Kane for visiting the wake house.
Thanks to the management and staff of Deanfield Nursing Home for the nursing care and attention they gave Bernard during his stay.
Thanks to Martin and Jolene for the beautiful music during the Funeral Mass.
Thanks to Seamus Mclaughlin Funeral Director and Deborah and Eugene for their professional and passionate way in which they carried out the funeral arrangements.
A special thank you to Fr Micheal McGavigan for his visits to the wake house and for celebrating his Funeral Mass.
The holy sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.
Bernard's Month Mind Mass will be held in St Mary's Church, Altinure, Park, on Saturday 31st October at 5.30pm.
Park, Antrim and Claudy.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 23, 2020