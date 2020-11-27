|
|
|
CARTIN Betty We, the family of the late Betty Cartin, Learmount Drive, Park, Co Derry wish to express their deepest, heartfelt thanks to all who supported and sympathised with us during our recent and sad bereavement.
Sincere thanks to Dr Gallagher and the
District Nurses of Claudy Health Centre,
to The Acute Home Care Team, Marie Curie and the Home carers for the attention and care shown to our mother throughout her illness.
Thank you to everyone who sent messages, telephoned, sent mass cards, sympathy cards,
sent flowers and to all our neighbours and friends
who brought food during the wake.
We would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to Fr Micháel McGavigan and Fr Seamus O'Connell for their guidance and prayers and for celebrating the beautiful requiem mass.
We also wish to express our appreciation to Deborah, Seamus and Eugene of McLaughlin Funeral Directors for the professional and sensitive way in which they carried out the funeral arrangements.
We also know that many people could not attend the wake or funeral due to the Covid-19 restrictions, but we are very grateful to all those who paid their respects by standing along the roadside,
or outside the chapel.
As it is impossible to thank everyone individually
we trust that this acknowledge will be accepted
by all as a token of our deep appreciation.
Betty's Month Mind Mass will be celebrated
on Saturday 28th of November 2020
in St Mary's Church Altinure at 5.30 pm.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 27, 2020