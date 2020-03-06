|
KEYS BILL (OBE)
6th Anniversary
In proud and loving memory of Bill Keys, a wonderful husband and father, who passed away suddenly on 6th March 2014.
Gone from us that smiling face,
The cheerful pleasant ways,
The heart that won so many friends
In bygone happy days.
A life made beautiful by kindly deeds,
A helping hand for other's needs
To a beautiful life,
Comes a happy end
He died as he lived,
Everyone's friend.
Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.
Sorely missed and greatly loved by your wife Mary and children Margaret, Rosemary, Tina and William.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 6, 2020