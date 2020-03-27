|
O'DONNELL BILLY Dolores (wife) Bill, Annette, Sinead (children) & Josie (sister) of the late Billy O' Donnell, offer our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to everyone who sympathised with us on the passing of our husband, father, father in law and brother. Thank you to everyone who called at the wake, attended the funeral, sent cards, messages and kind words and everyone who helped at our family home and provided refreshments and food. Special thanks to our wider family circle for their endless kindness following our sad loss. To the staff at Ward 26 Altnagelvin hospital and the paramedic ambulance team who attended to Billy. To Kieran & Noeleen O' Brien and the team at W J O' Brien & Sons Funeral Directors for their sensitivity and professionalism. To David and his team at Pitcher's Golf Club. A very special thank you to Fr Sean O'Donnell, Altnagelvin Chaplin, Fr McDevitt, Steelstown Chapel and Fr Gormley for their support to the family before, during and after the funeral, to everyone who participated in the funeral mass. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement of our deepest gratitude.
The O'Donnell Family
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 27, 2020