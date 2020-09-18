|
|
|
Heaney Bosco
The daughters and son
of the late Bosco would like to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all who sympathised with us and supported us over our recent sad bereavement.
Thanks to all who called at our home, gave mass cards, sympathy cards, floral tributes and attended the funeral.
A special word of thanks to our family, friends
and neighbours who helped in any way.
We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, Nurses and staff at Quayside Medical Practice, the Acute Care Team, Marie Curie Nurses and the staff at Belmont Pharmacy.
Special thanks to Father McCaughey for his prayers and support and the very sincere funeral mass.
Thanks to Father Doherty who visited our home.
Thanks to Ann Marie Hickey
for the beautiful singing.
Thanks to Willie O'Brien & Son, Funeral Directors, for their dignified, caring and professional service.
We trust this acknowledgement will be accepted
as a token of our sincere appreciation.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be
offered for all your intentions.
Published in Derry Journal on Sept. 18, 2020