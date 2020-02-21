Home

O'CONNOR Brendan 4th Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather who died 21st February 2016.

When great souls die,
after a period peace blooms, slowly and always irregularly.
Spaces fill with a kind of soothing electric vibration.
Our senses, restored, never to be the same, whisper to us.
They existed. They existed.
We can be.
Be and be better. For they existed.

Loved and remembered every day by your family Aisling, John, Orla, Eddie, Raquel, John Paul and grandchildren Ronan, Oran, Caolan, Ella, Pepe, Liam and Cara.
Published in Derry Journal on Feb. 21, 2020
