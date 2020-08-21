|
HARKIN BRIAN The family of the late Brian Harkin,
8, Stephens Court, Ballymagroarty, Derry, would like to express their sincere gratitude and thanks for the overwhelming support and sympathy received following our sad loss on the recent bereavement of Brian, a dearly beloved son, brother and uncle;
as well as acknowledge the many expressions of support and gestures of kindness shown to us, the Harkin family.
We offer our heartfelt thanks to extended family members, Brian's work colleagues, the many friends, neighbours, and visitors who called at our home offering comfort and support, attended the wake, Requiem Mass and burial and to all those who provided emotional and practical support to our family at this difficult time. Thank you to all those who were there to welcome Brian home; to those who provided food and refreshments; to those who followed the cortege and waited at the chapel and the cemetery; to those who watched the funeral service via webcam; to those who sent floral tributes,
cards and messages of condolences as well as those who telephoned, text and travelled,
we are truly grateful.
A special word of thanks and deepest gratitude go to the management and staff of The Cosh Bar and Restaurant, The Bentley Bar, Molly Malones,
The Magnet, The Link 47 Bar and Restaurant as well as to John and Ann Gormley (Rock Road), Derry City Liverpool's Supporters' Club, Doherty's and McDaid's Bakeries, Northland Road Spar, Altcar Chippy, Ballymagroarty Community Centre,
the Emergency Services and staff at Altnagelvin Hospital. Not forgetting Ske, Tony, Jason, Gary Gillespie and Joe Harkin; the Harkin and McDaid families and all of Brian's friends, we are truly grateful. Special thanks go to Frs Paddy O' Kane and Chris Ferguson for the beautiful personal Requiem Mass and comforting words; Frs Sean O' Donnell and Michael Canney and the Holy Family Parish for their added support, which was very much appreciated as well as to all those who participated in the Requiem Mass especially the readers and musicians and the Cosh staff for the proud guard of honour and finally Bradley and Mc Laughlin Funeral Directors, for their sensitive and professional handling of arrangements.
To those who helped in any way, your support and contribution made our loss more bearable.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude and thanks from John, Eileen and the girls.
Brian's Month Mind will be held on Thursday
27th August at The Holy Family Chapel at 7:15pm and can also be viewed via the webcam.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 21, 2020