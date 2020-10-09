|
McKEEVER Brian We, the family of the late Brian McKeever wish to express our sincere thanks to all who offered their condolences to us following our recent sad bereavement.
Thank you to everyone who sent mass cards, sympathy cards and letters, those who phoned or sent text messages and those who sent flowers, or made donations in lieu of flowers to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Thank you to all the many friends and family who attended the Requiem Mass, or who lined the streets from the Cathedral after the mass.
Thank you to all the staff at Edenballymore Lodge for their unfailing care and kindness, and for the respect and dignity with which the care was provided.
A particular thank you for their kindness to us as a family.
Thank you to Fr. M. McCaughey, Fr. G. Mongan,
Fr. M. Doherty and Fr. A. Mullan for their prayerful support.
Special thanks to Fr. Patrick Lagan, St. Eugene's Cathedral, for the beautiful Requiem Mass and homily and for the prayers at the graveside.
Thank you to Declan, Catherine and Rachel for the beautiful music.
Finally thank you to W, J. O'Brien & Sons for their dignified and caring manner in conducting the funeral arrangements in these difficult times.
Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our deepest gratitude.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on him.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 9, 2020