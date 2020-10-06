|
McGINLEY Bridie The family of the late Bridie McGinley nee Cassidy, 9 Derryview Terrace, Waterside converse deepest thanks to everyone who sympathised with us on the very sad bereavement of a dearly beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and mother in law.
Many thanks to all who sent mass and sympathy cards, floral tributes, attended the wake and funeral.
To staff of Aberfoyle Surgery and Bradley's Pharmacy. To doctors, nurses and various wards at Altnagelvin and Waterside Hospital, together with her
attentive home carers.
Grateful thanks to Father Neil Farren for a beautiful funeral mass and to Fidelma McCormick and Aiden Watkins for the lovely singing and music.
We extend our gratitude to Willie O'Brien & Son Funeral Directors for the professional and dignified manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements.
As it is impossible to thank everyone individuall, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for all your intentions.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal,
Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 6, 2020