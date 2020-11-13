|
|
|
Meenan Bridie Mary
The family of the late Bridie Meenan,
36 Bluebell Hill Gardens, would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and prayers at the time of our recent sad bereavement.
Thank you to everyone who sent flowers or made a donation to Foyle Hospice.
We would also thank all the doctors, nurses and carers who attended our mother, Bridie.
Thanks you to Fr. Patrick Lagan for the beautiful Requiem mass and also O'Brien's Funeral Directors, Limavady.
Everyone's help and support,
at this time was greatly appreciated.
Our Mother's Months Mind Mass will take place on Wednesday 25th November at 7:30pm
Long Tower Church.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 13, 2020