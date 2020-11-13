Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bridie Meenan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridie Meenan

Notice

Bridie Meenan Notice
Meenan Bridie Mary
The family of the late Bridie Meenan,
36 Bluebell Hill Gardens, would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and prayers at the time of our recent sad bereavement.

Thank you to everyone who sent flowers or made a donation to Foyle Hospice.

We would also thank all the doctors, nurses and carers who attended our mother, Bridie.

Thanks you to Fr. Patrick Lagan for the beautiful Requiem mass and also O'Brien's Funeral Directors, Limavady.

Everyone's help and support,
at this time was greatly appreciated.

Our Mother's Months Mind Mass will take place on Wednesday 25th November at 7:30pm
Long Tower Church.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -