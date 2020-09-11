|
REID Bridie
The family of the late Bridie Reid,
Eastway Gardens, Derry, wish to extend our
sincere thanks to all those who sympathised
with us in our recent sad bereavement.
Many thanks to family, friends and neighbours,
all who sent messages, Mass cards and floral tributes, and those who called to the home,
attended the funeral or helped in any way.
Our heartfelt thanks to the paramedics and
I.C.U. staff in Altnagelvin Hospital, and the
staff in Abbey Street Medical Practice for the exceptional care they provided.
We are grateful to Fr. Gormley and Fr. McFaul
for their spiritual support during the wake
and Requiem Mass.
We extend our gratitude to Bradley and
McLaughlin Funeral Directors for the sympathetic and dignified manner in which funeral
arrangements were carried out.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually we trust this acknowledgement
will be accepted by all with sincere thanks.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered
for your intentions.
