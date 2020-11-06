|
STEPHENSON Catherine (Kay) The family of the late Catherine (Kay) Stephenson
(nee McCauley) wish to sincerely thank all those who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. We wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us by the many friends, relatives and neighbours who called to the house and wish to acknowledge those who would have called but were understandably unable to, due to the Coronavirus restrictions. Thanks to those who sent mass cards and helped in any way during this very sad period. A very special thanks to Fr Colm Clerkin for the beautiful service he held for Kay in Thornhill and for the times he attended Kay at home when she was unable to attend mass due to ill health. We would also like to thank those from the parish who assisted in preparing the Church for the requiem mass. The family would like to acknowledge all the medical staff you attended Kay in Accident & Emergency on the night of her death, their kindness and professionalism was greatly appreciated. Also the family would like to extend their appreciation to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Park Medical Practice Great James Street for the care and medical support they provided for Kay. The family particularly want to thank the carers from Bryson Care, North West Care and Glen Caring who provided Kay with essential support in the last few years of her life. Their kindness and attentiveness made Kay's life so much more comfortable and allowed her to remain in her home. Our thanks to Kay's social workers who designed her care package and provide invaluable support for the family. The family appreciated the professionalism and support of W J O'Brien & Son Funeral Directors who managed the funeral arrangements and provided great support to them at this very sad time. As it is impossible to thanks everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our family's appreciation. The holy sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 6, 2020