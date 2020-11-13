|
McCallion (Nee Hegarty)
Celine
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. The family wish to thank all those who sympathised with us on our recent bereavement.
Thank you to all those who sent mass cards and flowers, made donations to the Alzheimer's society and attended the wake and funeral. Your support at that time brought great comfort to us all.
Thanks to Fr. Gormley for the celebration of the requiem mass. Thanks to Tracy, Rita, Richard and Stephen for the beautiful music and to Michelle for singing at the graveside.
A special word of thanks to the carers who called each day and the staff of Ward 24 in Altnagelvin. For the care Celine received, we will be forever grateful. You are angels one in all.
Our appreciation to WJ O'Brien Undertakers for their dignified and caring manner in which the funeral arrangements were carried out.
It would be impossible to thank everyone individually so please accept this as an acknowledgement of our sincere thanks. A mass has been offered for your intentions.
