|
|
|
Willsher Chrissie The daughter Marie and sons Colin and Alan and the entire family circle of the late Chrissie Willsher wish
to express their heartfelt and sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with us on our recent bereavement. Our thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours who telephoned and called our home, sent mass cards, sympathy cards and flowers and to all who helped in any way during the wake and funeral.
In light of the Covid crises which has affected
everyone in the entire community,
the family are heartened by the outpouring
of affection and support.
We wish to thank Fr Michael McCaughey,
Parrish Priest of St Patrick's Pennyburn for
his support and along with Fr Kevin Mulhern,
a close family friend for many years were
Celebrants at Chrissie's funeral.
Organist Aiden Watkins and singer
Catherine Ellis for the beautiful music and singing
at the church and the Piper Jim O'Hagan for his
beautiful rendition of our mother's favourite
hymn Amazing Grace.
Our thanks to all the healthcare professionals
who cared for our mother over the years.
The care and dedication of the Doctors, Nurses, Therapists, Carers and administration staff of
Altnagelvin Hospital, the Clarendon Medical Practice and Care Agencies.
Thank you to Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors of Derry for the dignified and professional
funeral arrangements.
As it is impossible to thank everyone individually,
please accept this acknowledgement as a
token of our heartfelt appreciation.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 27, 2020