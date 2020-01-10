Home

DEVLIN Christina (Chrissie) 5th Anniversary

In loving memory of a much loved mother, sister and grandmother, whose anniversary occurs on the 12th January.

If roses grow in Heaven,
Lord, please pick a bunch for me,
Place them in my Mother's arms,
And tell her they're from me.

Tell her that I love her and miss her,
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
And hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy,
I do it every day,
But there's an ache within my heart,
That will never go away.

Missed every day by daughter Paula, Son-in-Law Paul, grand-daughters Ciara and Niamh, grandson James and all the wider family circle.
Published in Derry Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
