KELLY Christina (Chrissie)
née McCloskey
The family of Chrissie wish to express their deepest gratitude to all those who sympathised with them in the passing of their
beloved mother.
To all those who sent mass cards, sympathy cards, floral tributes, messages of condolences and made donations in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice.
Our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Ward 21 Altnagelvin Hospital for the exemplary care and kindness shown to her. Also, to the doctors, nurses and staff at Quayside Medical Practice for their care and attention over the years. We extend our deepest gratitude to Paul McLaughlin and all the carers who attended everyday and showed great care and kindness. Thanks to Good Morning North West
for the daily phone calls.
Our sincere thanks to the priests of St Brigid's Parish, especially to Fr. Gerard Mongan, for a beautiful and personal requiem mass and homily which was a great comfort to all the family. Also, thank you for the beautiful singing and music at the mass.
A heartfelt thanks to Kieran Connor and his staff at McClafferty Funeral Directors for the outstanding and dignified manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. Also, for the compassion and empathy shown to the family which was greatly appreciated.
Finally, we would like to thank mum's great neighbours and friends in Carnhill. Especially to Tanya, Paddy and family who always cared and supported her. To Mickey Doherty who brought the newspapers and Margaret and Dougie McCarron who phoned every day. A heartfelt thanks for the guard of honour outside the family home and the church, it was a loving tribute to our mother.
Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 27, 2020