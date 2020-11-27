Home

GORMLEY Colin We, the family of the late Colin Gormley would like to express our sincere thanks for the kindness offered to us by family, friends, neighbours and many others during our recent bereavement.
Heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended the funeral, lined the route and those who would have come but unable to due to Covid restrictions and sent mass cards and floral tributes.
We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the paramedics and all the staff of Ward 40 at Altnagelvin Hospital for the care shown to our Daddy/Granda.
The family greatly appreciated the professionalism of W.J. O'Brien & Sons Funeral Directors who managed the funeral arrangements.
As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our heartfelt appreciation.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 27, 2020
