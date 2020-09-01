|
QUIGLEY Damian
The family of the late Damian Quigley would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank the kindness of all those who offered condolences, sent flowers, food, letters and cards, everyone who donated to Marie Curie in lieu of flowers, and all those who supported them during their recent bereavement - The Doctors and nurses who cared for Damian throughout his illness, his family and neighbours, his colleagues and friends in the
Civil Service, as well as Damian's life-long friends.
Thanks also to Father Harkin and to all who attended Damian's wake and funeral.
Thanks to those who were unable to attend the mass due to the ongoing pandemic but who stood outside both our home and the chapel .
Thanks to Father Mullan for conducting
the beautiful funeral mass.
Recognition and thanks to Bradley and McLaughlin funeral directors for their assistance
and support throughout.
Damian's months mind will be held in the
Long Tower Church on
Thursday 3rd September at half past 7.
Published in Derry Journal on Sept. 1, 2020