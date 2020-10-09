Home

Breslin Danny (Daniel J) Glencar Road, Letterkenny, F92 FT9N, County Donegal formerly of Blucher Street and Limewood Street. Retired accountant at Unifi and retired director of Donegal China. The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday 7th October. Remains reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday 10th October. The mass can be viewed on St Eunan's Cathedral webcam with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed
on the website www.steunanscathedral.ie In compliance with HSE and Government Guidelines, wake, requiem mass and burial strictly private to family only please. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary (née McGettigan) (Creggan), devoted father of Donal, Tom, Paul, Dermot, Brendan, Fiachra and also his sister Philomena Henthorne, Oldham. Deeply regretted by his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, in-laws and friends. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Renal Dialysis Unit Med. 4, LUH c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 9, 2020
