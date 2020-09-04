|
|
|
McDOWELL Deirdre
(nee Mullan) Formerly of Fulton Place, Long Tower. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 29th August,
after a short illness, in the dedicated hands of the doctors and nurses at
Myton Hospice, Coventry. With our grateful appreciation. Predeceased by her loving husband, Raymond. A devoted wife and mother. Deeply missed by her 3 daughters,
Stephanie, Odette and Adele. And by her granddaughters, Brooke, Madison, Jasmine and Lydia. Sadly missed by her sister Daphne and brothers, David, Desmond, Kevin, Gregory, and by all the Mullan nieces and nephews. May she Rest in Peace. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. A Choluim Naoimh guigh uirthi. The funeral will take place at Christ the King Catholic Church in Coventry. Date to be confirmed, with burial at Canley Cemetery afterwards.
Published in Derry Journal on Sept. 4, 2020