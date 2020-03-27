|
McFEELY derek Died 4th March 2020
We would like to offer our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to everyone who sympathised with us on the passing of our beloved Daddy Derek.
Thank you to everyone who called at the wake, attended the funeral, sent cards, flowers, messages and offered kind words. Thanks to everyone who helped at the house and provided food including Curran's Bakery and Nicholl's supermarket. Thanks to the wider extended family circle, Foreglen GAC, Derek's many friends and the Faughanvale Gaelic Club for their endless help, kindness and support following our sad loss.
Thanks to the Paramedic and Ambulance team, to McLaughlin Funeral Directors for their professionalism and sensitivity. Thanks to Fr McDermot who carried out the Funeral Mass, and to singer Leanne Doherty for the beautiful music.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Padre Pio pray for him.
Ciara, Catriona, Conal, Tiernan & Bella-Rose
Derek's month's mind Mass will be this Sunday 29th March at 12noon. It can be viewed online at www.staroftheseacatholic.com
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 27, 2020