|
|
|
DUFFY Eamon. The Duffy and The McDaid families want to thank all those who shared in their recent sad bereavement, our family and relations and Eamon's colleagues from The Post Office, the staff of Quayside Medical Practice, Dr Duran, Dr Foy and Dr Devlin who were so attentive and caring. To the disaplinary unit who also helped keep Eamon at home, bringing into our service The Acute Care for the Elderly,
this specialised unit kept him home their care
was exceptional and amazing led by
Dr Todd, Dr Khan, Dr Walsh and the
specialised nurses whom we called angels.
Over seeing his care was social worker
Nigel Johnson to him we are very grateful.
The carers were so good and cheered him up
no end giving him the best care ever and to
Mark Patterson of Radio Foyle for his help.
The Requiem Mass was beautiful, Father Sean made it so special while Anne Marie and Aiden added so much with their beautiful music, it's a ceremony we won't forget. Thanks for all the sympathy and mass cards and to the Tuned In Project and White Oaks, also to the people who sent flowers in particular
The Daisy Chain for all the family flowers.
Eamon's Month's Mind Mass will be held on
Sunday 20th September at noon in
The Church of the Immaculate Conception,
Trench Road, also available on webcam.
There will also be a Mass in
St. Eugene's Cathedral on Monday 21st at 7.30pm this is to help people who can't go to Sunday Mass due to Covid. Our sincere gratitude to all who helped us in every way for this we will be forever grateful.
Published in Derry Journal on Sept. 18, 2020