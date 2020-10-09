Home

MCKENNA Eamon
Passed away on September 18, 2020
at his residence, Heatherdale Road, Liverpool.

Much loved husband of Jane, father of Siobhan, Michael and Catherine.
Son of Bernard and Margaret McKenna late of Marlborough Road Derry.
Brother of Deirdre, Brian and Gerald.

Survived by and desperately missed by his wife and three children, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three siblings, and by his nieces and nephews.

May he rest in peace.

A small family funeral was held on September 29, 2020 in Liverpool.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 9, 2020
