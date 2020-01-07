|
MELAUGH 27th & 58th Anniversaries
In loving memory of our dear parents, Eddie and Martha, who died on 5th January, 1993 and 26th January, 1962.
You can only have one mother, patient, kind and true,
No other friends in all the world, will be the same to you.
When other friends forsake you, to parents you will return,
For all their loving kindness, they ask for nothing in return.
As we look upon your picture, sweet memories we recall,
Of the faces full of sunshine and a smile for one and all.
Sweet Jesus take this message, to our dear parents up above,
Tell them how much we miss them and give them all our love.
Also remembering our brothers, Eamon, Colm and Seamus at this sad time.
Always loved and sadly missed by Liam, Eilish and Tom, Anne, Edmond and Lucia, Fergal and Christine and Sheila.
