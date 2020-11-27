|
|
|
ROOCKLEY Edward The wife and sons of the late Edward Roockley
wish to thank all those for the kindness and support offered to us, by family, friends and neighbours and many other during our recent sad bereavement.
Our thanks to everybody who attended the funeral and called to the house and who sent mass cards.
Our thanks to Father Mcfarland for a lovely mass,
to W O'Briens and Son for the professional
way you carried out the funeral arrangements
and the beautiful music.
We trust this acknowledgement will be
accepted by all as a token of our appreciation.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 27, 2020