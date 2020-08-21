|
McDERMOTT Eileen
R.I.P.
The family of the late Eileen McDermott, Gobnascale, Dunamanagh, wish to thank most sincerely all who sympathised with them on their recent bereavement. We thank all who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards, letters or messages of condolence; brought gifts or made a donation
to the Donagheady Parish Building Fund.
Grateful thanks to our neighbours, to the team of devoted carers, to the staff at Riverside Medical Practice, Strabane, the District Nurses and Marie Curie Nurses for their care and unfailing kindness.
Thanks to Rev. Eamon McDevitt PP for his
kindness and pastoral care over the years; to
Most Rev. Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry,
for his presence and prayers at the wake and
funeral Mass; to the clergy who attended the
wake and to Fr. Patrick Arkinson and Fr. Patrick Mullan who concelebrated the funeral Mass;
to Fr. Christopher McDermott for his
thoughtful and encouraging homily.
Sincere thanks to Jude Maguire of
Quigley's Undertakers, to the gravedigger,
to the soloist and organist.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, we trust that this acknowledgement
will be accepted as a token of our sincere appreciation.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass has been
offered for your intentions.
The McDermott Family, 182 Berryhill Road, Dunamanagh.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 21, 2020