McMENAMIN Eileen Died 9th June 2020
Kathleen Strawbridge (Kelly), life long friend
of the late Eileen McMenamin would like to thank all who sympathised in their recent bereavement.
It was my privilege to carry out my dearest friend Eileen's final wishes.
Prayers and thoughts are with Eileen's aunt
Kathleen, cousins and extended family in
Derry, Dublin and Glasgow.
Thank you to family and friends and everyone
who sent cards and flowers. Particular thanks to Thomas, Caroline and Freda for their support and special friendship towards Eileen.
A very special thanks to the doctors, nurses
and all the staff at the Foyle Hospice for their
loving care and attention in her final month.
She felt she had come home.
Thanks to Good Morning North West, especially Karyn Cunningham and Dr Nicola Duffy. During lockdown Eileen thought she would not see her friends and family again and they very kindly took her on a friendship safari. As described by Eileen herself in an interview with BBC Radio Foyle, "They were two angels to me that day."
Thanks to her community carers, district nurses, doctors and staff of the Great James Street Health Centre and the Macmillan Nurses who provided
their invaluable care and support.
Thanks to Father Mongan for the lovely personal Mass and for his spiritual support and guidance throughout Eileen's illness, this meant so much to Eileen. Thanks to Melissa, Bronagh and Maureen
for the beautiful singing.
Thanks to Kieran, WJ O'Brien Funeral Directors
for the professional and dignified way in which
they carried out the funeral arrangements, despite
the current restrictions.
I would like to give my sincerest thanks to the neighbours and residents of Fergleen Park who waited at the house and accompanied the cortege
to the Chapel.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, I hope this notice will be accepted
by all as a token of my appreciation. I will keep everyone in my prayers.
Eileen's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated
in St Joseph's Chapel, Galliagh,
Tuesday 7th July at 11.00am.
Published in Derry Journal on July 7, 2020