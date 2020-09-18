Home

WALSH Eileen
nee Deeney
Eileen, 25th August 2020 in Manchester.

Beloved wife of Wilf and loving mother of Terence.
Beloved daughter of the late Sarah and Bill and a much loved sister of Mardie, Kathleen, Lily, Frankie, Dolores and the late Eddie, Victor, Myra and Sheila.

Her Requiem Mass will take place today
Friday 18th September at 11.30am in
St Hugh of Lincoln Roman Catholic Church, Manchester followed by interment
in Stretford Cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her gentle soul.
Published in Derry Journal on Sept. 18, 2020
