ANDERSON Elizabeth Ann, 10th March 2020, peacefully in hospital with her family. Beloved wife of the late James and much loved mother to Jean and Ronald, loved grandmother, great grandmother, mother in-law and friend. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Wednesday 18th March in James Brown & Sons, 300 Newtownards Road, Belfast at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to Kidney Research and sent to James Browns.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 13, 2020
