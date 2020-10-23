|
Nelis Emma
(née Curran)
Emma's husband Harry, daughters, sons and grandchildren wish to express their heartfelt thanks to those who sympathised with them
in their recent bereavement.
Thank you to everyone who called at the house with Mass cards, sympathy cards and floral tributes and to anyone who
donated to the Alzheimer's Society in Emma's memory. Thank you also to the many people who wrote to us with beautiful words and memories.
We are especially grateful and appreciative of our close family and friends for their generosity, assistance, care and continuing support.
Thank you also to our very kind neighbours
in Shantallow Avenue. Thank you also to
Doherty's Bakery, Gwynn's Café, and Dee Curran's Shop, who provided food and refreshments
during the wake, and to the Cooke and Crabtree families for their practical help.
To the Doctors, Nurses, and support staff in
Ward 24 Altnagelvin Hospital, we thank you for
your tender care and to Fr. Sean O'Donnell for the beautiful prayers. A special word of thanks to the wonderful carers of the Western Trust & North West Care, we'll be forever indebted for your support. Thank you also to the allied health support Services from the Western Trust especially Wendy Coogan. Thank you also to the staff of the Churches Trust
for their fantastic support.
We are eternally indebted for the support
provided by the staff of the Creggan Day Centre, Seven Oaks Day Centre, Deeds at the OLT, and Memories & Melodies music group,
all of which brought Emma so much joy.
Personal thanks to Fr. Michael McCaughey
(St. Patrick's Pennyburn) for the pastoral care provided, for calling to the family home, and for the beautiful funeral Mass at the Longtower Chapel. Thank you to Maureen and Lana Campbell for
their beautiful music during the funeral Mass.
Finally our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to O'Brien's Undertakers for their professionalism
and the dignified manner in which they carried
out the wake and funeral arrangements.
As it is impossible to include everyone
who supported us during our sad loss,
we trust that this acknowledgement will be
accepted as our grateful appreciation to
everyone who has connected with our family.
Emma's months mind Mass
will be held in Longtower Chapel on
Wednesday 28th October 2020 at 7.30pm.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 23, 2020