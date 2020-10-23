|
|
|
BROWN Fidelma The family of the late Fidelma Brown wish to express our sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with us in our recent bereavement. Thank you to everyone who sent cards or flowers, donated to the Northlands and to anyone who visited or helped in anyway, or offered up prayers.
A special thanks to our family, friends and supportive neighbours.
Thank you to the staff of Ward 26,
Altnagelvin Hospital, who cared for Fidelma
in the few weeks until her passing.
Thanks to Father McFaul for the
beautiful funeral mass and Erin Carlin and Isobel Caldwell for the equally as beautiful singing and accompanying music.
Thanks also to Michael at Beechwood Flowers
for the stunning floral arrangements.
We are most grateful to Kieran Connor and McClafferty Funeral Directors for their sympathetic, professional and efficient manner in which they carried out all funeral arrangements.
Fidelma's Month Mind Mass will be held on
Tuesday 3rd November at 7.30pm
in St Mary's Church, Creggan.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 23, 2020