O'DONNELL FRANK 1st Anniversary

15th February 2019 In loving memory of our Daddy, Granda and Great Granda.

God looked around His garden and saw an empty space,
Next He looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face.
So, He put His arms around you daddy and lifted you to rest,
God's garden must be beautiful now because He takes only the very best.

Loved and missed by your daughters Paula, Roisin, Deirdre, Patricia, Christine, Fiona & Laura, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild and entire family circle.

Anniversary mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn, Saturday 15th February at 6.00pm.
Published in Derry Journal on Feb. 14, 2020
