DOHERTY GARY
The Wife, Parents, Sister and Brothers of the late Gary Doherty offer our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to everyone who sympathised with us on the passing of our beloved Gary. Thank you to everyone who called at the wake, attended the Funeral, sent cards, flowers, messages and kind words and to everyone who helped at the house and provided food. Special thanks to the wider family circle and Gary's many friends for all their endless kindness following our sad loss. To the Paramedics and Ambulance personnel who attended to Gary. To Bradley & McLaughlin, Funeral Directors, for their professionalism and sensitivity. To Fr. Lagan who called to the house and Fr. Farren and all who participated in the Funeral Mass. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Padre Pio pray for him.
Gary's Month's Mind Mass will be held at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Tuesday 7th April at 7.30 p.m.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 20, 2020