O'HAGAN Geraldine (née Gorman) Died 16th June 2020.
The family of the late Geraldine O'Hagan
wish to thank all of you who comforted us
in our recent grief.
Thank you to those who sent cards, letters,
Mass Bouquets, messages, food and flowers.
To the staff of Daleview Support Living Home
who were Angels and to all her carers,
we say a special thank you.
Also a great thanks to the Carlin family who
were a great strength and support during the wake.
Thanks to all the kind relatives, friends and neighbours who called during the wake and helped us in any way. The family would like to thank Accident and Emergency and ICU for their compassion and care during Geraldine's last days.
To Father Michael McGaughey for the beautiful Mass and to Annmarie Hickey and Aidan Watkins for the beautiful music and Father Malachy Gallagher and Father Canny who called for
prayers at the house.
Thanks to Bradley & McLaughlan Funeral Directors who looked after the funeral arrangements impeccably despite the Covid restrictions.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually we hope this notice will be accepted
as a token of our appreciation.
Danny, Adrian, Monica, Corinne Gorman.
Michael, Geraldine, Cerys and Dylan O'Hagan.
