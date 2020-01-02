Home

QUINN Gerard 28th December 2019, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Gerard, beloved son of the late Jim and Bridie, loving brother to Brendan, Thomas, Mary and Teresa, dear brother-in-law to Liam, Ben and Alison, devoted uncle to Aine, Orla, Maeve, Fergus, Eimear and Conal. Funeral leaving his sister Mary's home, 15 Woodbrook West on Tuesday 31 December at 9:40am. to St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 10:15am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him.
Published in Derry Journal on Jan. 2, 2020
