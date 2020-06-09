Home

AUSTIN Gertie 2nd June 2020

Passed away peacefully at home
in Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

Always loved and sadly missed by her daughters Lynn & Carol, her son in law Brian and
her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

'I am not gone but merely walk within you'

Funeral Service to take place on
Friday 26th June 11am at
Harwood Park Crematorium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

Any flowers and cards to be sent to:
JJ Burgess & Sons
Alfred House, The Common
Hatfield, Hertfordshire, AL10 0ND
Published in Derry Journal on June 9, 2020
