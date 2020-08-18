|
|
|
CLARK Harry
Harry's wife Anne and son Kevin
and family would like to thank all
who attended the funeral.
Thank you to all the Doctors and staff
at Altnagelvin Hospital at Ward 42,
also thanking all staff at Owen Mor Care Home.
A sincere thank you to Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors for a dignified service.
Thank you to Father Macfaul and
Father Gormley for their kindness.
Thanking the Pianist and the singer
and a big thank you to all of
Harry's friends at Brickfield Court.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 18, 2020