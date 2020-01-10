Home

DOHERTY Hugh Bernard (Brian) 8th Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather Brian, who died on 11th January 2012.

I've lost my life's companion,
A life linked with my own,
You're still mine to remember,
A husband I'm proud to call my own.

I will love you always until we meet again. Your wife Patricia.

God saw you getting weary,
The hill too steep to climb,
He put his arms around you,
And whispered peace is thine.

Loved always and so sadly missed by your children, Philip,Shaun, Siobhan, Deirdre & Brian, sons & daughters-in-law, grandchildren. His sister Stella & family & his brother Jackie.
Published in Derry Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
