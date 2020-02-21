|
|
|
HARLEY HUGH & ISOBEL 1st & 8th Anniversaries In loving memory of our dear father Hugh who died on 22nd February 2019 and our dear mother Isobel who died on 1st March 2012.
If roses grow in Heaven Lord,
Please pick a bunch for us,
Place them in our parent's arms,
And tell them they're from us.
Tell them that we miss them,
And tell them that we care,
Let them know how much we love them,
And in our hearts they will always be there.
Always loved and remembered by daughter Jacinta, son-in-law Seamus, grandchildren Mark, Paula and Conor, great grandchildren Mia, Tom, Sadie and Rory and entire family circle.
Published in Derry Journal on Feb. 21, 2020