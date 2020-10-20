|
|
|
MCDERMOTT James (Jim)
The family of the late Jim McDermott of
Carleton Court would like to thank Jim's
neighbours and friends for their support during
the recent wake and funeral.
Thank you to those who sent mass cards,
visited the house and sent floral tributes,
it really meant a lot.
A special thank you to Father Paul Frazer
for his thoughtfulness and personal touch during
the beautiful requiem mass, your kind words
were much appreciated.
A special thank you also to the staff and pupils of Holy Family Primary School for their kindness
and honour on route to the requiem mass
Thank you also to W G O'Brien & Son
funeral directors for taking care of all the arrangements with such care and respect.
Thank you for the beautiful music and to
Catherine for her beautiful voice at Jim's service.
Jim's month mind mass will be held at the
Holy Family on 21st October 2020 at 10am.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 20, 2020